Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDB, govt sign USD 500-mn loan pact for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

This is a unique multilateral funding arrangement that allows Make in India provision in procurements." He added that this loan agreement with NDB will be a shot in the arm for NCRTC's efforts of developing the indigenous capacity to create a new-age infrastructure for the New India. Singh said, "With features like multi-modal integration and interoperability, RRTS will lead to polycentric development and significantly curb pollution and congestion in NCR by providing fast, reliable, secure, and all-weather connectivity." The RRTS project will develop an efficient and sustainable regional passenger transport system and reduce congestion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST
NDB, govt sign USD 500-mn loan pact for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

A loan agreement for USD 500 million (about Rs 3,700 crore) was signed on Thursday between the government and the New Development Bank (NDB) for funding the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor. The proceeds will be utilised to finance rolling stock, signaling system, operational structures, residences for operational staff, train control and telecommunication system and other miscellaneous works of the corridor, NCRTC said in a statement.

The project agreement was signed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and NDB, the statement added. NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh said, "NCRTC is committed towards Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)'s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is a unique multilateral funding arrangement that allows Make in India provision in procurements." He added that this loan agreement with NDB will be a shot in the arm for NCRTC's efforts of developing the indigenous capacity to create a new-age infrastructure for the New India.

Singh said, "With features like multi-modal integration and interoperability, RRTS will lead to polycentric development and significantly curb pollution and congestion in NCR by providing fast, reliable, secure, and all-weather connectivity." The RRTS project will develop an efficient and sustainable regional passenger transport system and reduce congestion. It will offer public the alternative of settling in surrounding cities and being able to commute to Delhi through this fast public transportation system. Implementation of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor will enable a modal shift in favour of public transport. It is expected that the share of public transport will move from 37 per cent to 63 per cent in the region, which ultimately helps in curbing congestion and pollution significantly.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor with a project cost of Rs 30,274 crore will be co-financed under parallel financing arrangement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). In September, a loan agreement of USD 500 million was signed with ADB for funding the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have a total of 24 stations and will be elevated for around 70.5 km and 11.5 km of its stretch will be underground. The 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai of this corridor is scheduled to commence operations in 2023, the entire corridor will be opened to the public by 2025..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...

UP records 2,586 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 7,480, while 2,586 new cases pushed the states infection count to 5,19,148. The number of coronavirus active cases stand at 22,757, Additional Chief Se...

BJP-ruled stated should emulate Bengal in healthcare: WB minister

West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday said the state is much ahead in healthcare under the TMC government, and it is for the BJP-ruled states to emulate Bengal instead of the other way round. Taking pot...

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet panel on tourism reconstituted

Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted the state cabinet committee on tourism, an official said here on Thursday. The eight-member committee, called tourism cabinet, will be headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020