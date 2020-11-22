Woman killed in elephant attack in TN

A 72-year old woman was killed and another seriously injured after they were attacked by a wild elephant in Kuppopalayam on the city outskirts early on Sunday, police said. The deceased Pappammal and Rani (62) had gone to answer nature's call in nearby fields around 6.15 AM, when an elephant emerged from the bushes and chased them, they said.

The animal trampled Pappammal, resulting in spot death, while Rani suffered injuries in the attack. Some villagers passing through the area noticed the women lying and alerted the forest officials.

Later, a group of villagers took the body of Pappammal and squatted on the road demanding immediate action against the elephant menace. After the officials assured to take action, they dispersed, they added.