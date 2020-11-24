Left Menu
People News Roundup: Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37

Patrick Quinn, whose personal battle with ALS helped power the Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, died on Sunday at age 37, seven years after his diagnosis, supporters announced on Facebook. Quinn, who was born and grew up in Yonkers, New York, was co-founder of the campaign that raised more than $220 million for medical research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his Facebook page said.

