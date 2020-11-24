Left Menu
AP CM asks Collectors to be vigilant in view of cyclone Nivar

"About 11-20 cm of rainfall is expected in SPS Nellore, Chittoor, parts of Kadapa, coastal areas of Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts. Winds with speed ranging from 65-75 kmph are also likely.We have to be geared up for this," the Chief Minister told the Collectors.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:53 IST
Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI): With a heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm expected in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts under the influence of cyclone Nivar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Collectors to be on a high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage. The Chief Minister held a video conference with Collectors of SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts and reviewed the situation in view of the cyclone.

Though the cyclone would make its landfall in Tamil Nadu, heavy rains were likely in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts from Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister said. "About 11-20 cm of rainfall is expected in SPS Nellore, Chittoor, parts of Kadapa, coastal areas of Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts.

Winds with speed ranging from 65-75 kmph are also likely.We have to be geared up for this," the Chief Minister told the Collectors. Jagan asked Collectors of SPS Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts to concentrate on opening relief camps wherever required for moving people to safety.

Prime focus should be on preventing loss of lives and damage to properties, he added. Jagan pointed out that reservoirs and tanks were filled to the brim due to heavy rains in October.

Fresh rains could cause breaches to tanks and hence they should be constantly monitored and precautionary measures taken to prevent breaches. He also directed the officials to keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready to attend to any emergency.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu said in a release that two teams of SDRF and one of NDRF were positioned in SPS Nellore district while SDRF teams were also sent to Prakasam and Chittoor districts.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

