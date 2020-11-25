Cyclone Nivar: Kejriwal asks AAP volunteers to be ready to help
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said all AAP volunteers should be ready to help wherever needed in view of severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' that is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day. The AAP national convenor said he hopes the central and state governments are equipped to handle the situation.
"My prayers for the safety of coastal people of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh from cyclone Nivar. Hope state govts and central govt are all equipped to handle this cyclone. All AAP volunteers should be ready to help wherever needed," Kejriwal tweeted. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said Cyclone Nivar would cross over between Karaikal and Mamallapuram "during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November".
The storm, 250 km off Chennai and 190 km and 180 km from Puducherry and Cuddalore, respectively, is very likely to move northwestwards and cross coasts as a "very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph", it said. PTI UZM SRY
