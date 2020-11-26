Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK climate leadership seen weakened by aid cut for world's poor

By Megan Rowling Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's decision to cut its aid budget will likely dent its reputation on the global diplomatic stage and may weaken a push for other wealthy governments to find more funding to help poor nations tackle climate change, aid groups and think-tanks said. UK finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament on Wednesday that during a "fiscal emergency" sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, "sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify".

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:58 IST
UK climate leadership seen weakened by aid cut for world's poor

By Megan Rowling Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's decision to cut its aid budget will likely dent its reputation on the global diplomatic stage and may weaken a push for other wealthy governments to find more funding to help poor nations tackle climate change, aid groups and think-tanks said.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament on Wednesday that during a "fiscal emergency" sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, "sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify". The temporary reduction to 0.5% of gross national income in 2021 will see aid spending drop about 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) from this year, to 10 billion pounds.

How that money is allocated across government departments will be decided in an upcoming review, the Treasury said. Stephanie Draper, head of Bond, a UK-based network of development NGOs, said the move was "a tragic blow for the world’s most marginalised people" and would cost lives, with Britain's aid spending already down this year as the economy contracted due to the pandemic.

She and others said 2021 was intended to be the year that re-established Britain as a global player, after a messy withdrawal from the European Union and as it hosts the COP26 U.N. climate conference in November and the G7 summit. Greenpeace UK's head of politics, Rebecca Newsom, said the decision to cut the aid budget would "fundamentally undermine the UK's climate leadership".

"It will hinder poorer countries' ability to tackle and adapt to the climate emergency, and sour the UK's diplomatic relationships in the run-up to the crucial Glasgow climate conference next year," she added in a statement. Andrew Norton, director of the London-based International Institute for Environment and Development, urged the government to stick to a promise made in 2019 to double its international climate finance to 11.6 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) for the period 2021-2026.

The language in Wednesday's spending review suggested that may still be the plan, noting 2021 funding provided through the review "will help developing countries limit their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change". A Treasury spokesman said only that "further detail" on the climate finance allocation for next year "will be confirmed in due course".

But Norton added that even if the government honours its climate funding commitment in the next five years, the overall aid cut sent a "terrible signal" in terms of encouraging others to give more. It could also engender some "distrust" due to "wriggle room" on how and when the UK climate cash will be delivered, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Business minister Alok Sharma, who will preside over the COP26 climate talks, said at a summit of the world's development banks this month that donors had "much further to go" to meet a goal of mobilising $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations from 2020 onwards. "Our COP26 presidency will focus on working with others to mobilise funds and improve access for adaptation and resilience," he added.

But in a letter to the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, the heads of 17 aid agencies, green groups and think-tanks said the planned aid cut would “fail” the poorest countries who are "at the frontline of a climate crisis they did not cause". “It has never been more important that UK aid and climate finance work together to build resilience in the face of climate change and the COVID-19 crisis,” they wrote.

Going back on the 0.7% aid promise also risked failing to fulfill Britain’s commitments to the Paris Agreement on climate action, including meeting existing aid and climate finance pledges and raising ambition, they added. Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi of Bhutan, who chairs the group of 47 least-developed countries at U.N. climate change talks, tweeted on Tuesday that at a time poor nations needed support more than ever, the aid cuts "take us in the wrong direction".

"With global problems of COVID and climate change, we need more solidarity - not less. As COP26 president, we call on the UK to lead, not retreat," he added. ($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moonChina on Tuesday launched a robotic spacecraft to bring back rocks from the moon in the first bid by any country to retr...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artis...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Dutch researchers preparing for human challenge COVID-19 vaccine trialResearchers at the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands are preparing for a potential human challenge...

Turkey announces asymptomatic coronavirus case numbers for first time since July

Turkey recorded 28,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,814 with symptoms, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.The total was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020