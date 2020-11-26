Left Menu
Development News Edition

10th Pacific Islands Conference on nature conservation to take place

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan says New Zealand has a long history of working with Pacific partners to deliver meaningful conservation benefits in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:59 IST
10th Pacific Islands Conference on nature conservation to take place
“New Zealand has a long history of working with our Pacific partners to share knowledge and deliver meaningful conservation benefits in the region,” Kiritapu Allan said. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

A declaration on the urgency of the global biodiversity crisis and the need for immediate, transformative action in the Pacific was agreed at a pan-Pacific conference today.

The 10th Pacific Islands Conference on Nature Conservation and Protected Areas is taking place this week across the Pacific.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan says New Zealand has a long history of working with Pacific partners to deliver meaningful conservation benefits in the region.

"New Zealand's approach to nature conservation closely aligns with challenges and priorities being discussed at this conference.

"We can share knowledge with our Pacific partners including our experience with initiatives such as the Jobs for Nature programme to create nature-based job opportunities and the Predator Free 2050 strategy to rid the country of the most damaging introduced predators."

Representatives from 21 Pacific island country governments, donor partners, NGOs and others are gathering virtually to agree on ways to help build a more resilient Pacific, with the natural world at its heart.

The Vemööre Declaration sets out commitments to nature conservation action in the Pacific Islands region for the next four years.

"New Zealand has a long history of working with our Pacific partners to share knowledge and deliver meaningful conservation benefits in the region," Kiritapu Allan said.

"This declaration provides valuable guidance for us and all partners in the region as we unify in our efforts to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time."

As part of our commitment to conservation action in the Pacific, New Zealand is contributing to the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) through a four-year programme.

"We believe our longer-term work in PRISMSS will be a game-changer, addressing the increasing threat of invasive species to the Pacific region's environmental and economic wellbeing. We have the experience to share and much to learn from the approaches of our Pacific partners," Kiritapu Allan said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBN provides funds for NPF, youth development program

The Nigerian Police Force NPF will get over N100 billion to acquire equipment and gadgets as committed by the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 CACOVID over next two years, according to a report by The Guardian.Instituted by the Central B...

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020