Government to declare climate emergency: James Shaw

“And so, while the window of opportunity is small and the task is large, this Government has shown again and again that we are equal to the challenge ahead,” James Shaw said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:59 IST
“And so, while the window of opportunity is small and the task is large, this Government has shown again and again that we are equal to the challenge ahead,” James Shaw said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today.

"We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit from us.

"Declaring a climate emergency is a clear statement of the Government's intent to address this crisis.

"It will build on the significant progress we made last term putting in place one of the world's most ambitious frameworks for long-term, meaningful climate action.

"However, the only way to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis and build a zero-carbon New Zealand that meets the needs of everyone is to take action.

"Today's Speech from the Throne outlined that climate change will be a priority for this Government.

"Over the next three years, the Government will develop a policy to ensure the declaration is backed with action to bring emissions down.

"Every part of the Government will have an important role to play in this. And we know there is no time to waste. According to the world's leading scientists, we have just over nine years left to cut global warming emissions in half.

"And so, while the window of opportunity is small and the task is large, this Government has shown again and again that we are equal to the challenge ahead," James Shaw said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

