Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘UP Cong headquarters locked up by its ex-employees’

These people have taken the power connection from the party office," Anup Gupta, the administration in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters told PTI. The party acted against the illegal residents after the party received a huge power bill of Rs 6 lakh this month, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:47 IST
‘UP Cong headquarters locked up by its ex-employees’

The Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Mall Avenue area of the state capital were locked up for some time on Thursday by some former employees of the party. The party’s office was locked up by people living in some “illegally” built hutments and outhouses inside and around the office campus after the party administration disconnected their power supply.

The party officials said they disconnected the supply to these outhouses as their residents were "stealing" power from the party's main supply line. "Relatives of some former employees of the party office live illegally with their families in the area adjacent to the Congress office. These people have taken the power connection from the party office," Anup Gupta, the administration in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters told PTI.

The party acted against the illegal residents after the party received a huge power bill of Rs 6 lakh this month, he said. "When the Electricity Department officials were asked about the bill, it transpired that out of the total bill, power worth Rs 3.5 lakh had been consumed by the illegal occupants,” said Gupta.

At this, the power supply lines of these houses were snapped, he added. "To protest against the snapping of power, some persons locked the party's main gate at around 10 am. They, however, removed the lock later," he said.

He said appropriate action would be taken against these "illegal occupants" as per law..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...

Bombay HC refuses to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Banks LVB merger with DBS Bank India Ltd which will be effective from November 27. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a ...

Rapid COVID-19 tests provide lifeline for London orchestra

Maxine Kwok, a violinist in Londons oldest symphony orchestra, is delighted that rehearsals have resumed thanks to a rapid, lab-free COVID-19 test that gives the musicians the confidence to work together again.It was so difficult not to pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020