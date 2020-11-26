Left Menu
Creation of Vijayanagara district aimed at development: Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said the government's decision to create Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, carving it out from the mine-rich Ballari, was administrative in nature aimed at development, as he appealed for withdrawing protests against it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:53 IST
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said the government's decision to create Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, carving it out from the mine-rich Ballari, was administrative in nature aimed at development, as he appealed for withdrawing protests against it. The Minister, who is a native of Ballari, had earlier opposed the plan for creating the new district.

"Ballari is a big district....there have been voices in favour and against (bifurcation). After our government came to power, we left it to the discretion of the Chief Minister.The CM and the cabinet recently gave in principle approval to it, when it again comes before the cabinet we will discuss in detail," Sriramulu said. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, the Chief Minister has tried to convince BJP's Ballari City MLA G Somashekar Reddy and other legislators who have been opposing the decision and that he will also talk to them on the matter.

"We will abide by the Chief Minister's decision.... the decision is administrative, not political, the Chief Minister and the government's decision is right. I appeal to those protesting to withdraw and let's all work together for the sake of development," he added. Meanwhile, Ballari bandh called by a few local organizations on Thursday opposing the bifurcation of the district failed to evoke much response as normal life remained unaffected, official sources said.

Movement of public and private transport remained normal. Also shops and establishments remained open, they said.

The Karnataka cabinet on November 18 had given in-principle approval for the creation of Vijayanagara district, carving it out from Ballari. Ballari, which is also politically significant, comprises nine assembly segments of which the Congress had won five and the BJP four in the 2018 polls.

The cabinet in its next meeting is likely to discuss in detail and decide about the formation of the new district..

