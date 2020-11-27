Two wild elephants spotted in villages of Jabalpur district

Two wild elephants have forayed into rural areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the last two days, an official said on Friday. The tuskers have entered the district's southern side from neighbouring Mandla district and are venturing in and out of villages on the banks of Narmada river, district forest officer Anjana Tirkey said.

The sub-adult jumbos have not attacked any one or caused damage to property in the villages of Mangeli, Mohas and Jamtara, where their presence was recorded, the official said. The pachyderms had entered the state from Balaghat, a district on Chhattisgarh border, two and a half year ago and have since then, entered Satpura Tiger Reserve (Hoshangabad) and Kanha Tiger Reserve (Mandla), she said.

The tuskers had also ventured into forest areas of Seoni district, close to Maharashtra, the DFO said. Teams of the forest department are keeping a close watch in the villages, she said, adding that efforts were on to send them away into the deep forest.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to residents of villages on the banks of Narmada river to maintain adequate distance from the elephants to avoid confrontation, Bargi police station in-charge Shivraj Singh said.