Clear skies in Rajasthan; min temp settles at 3.4 deg C in Mt Abu

There was some relief from cold conditions in parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on Friday as the sky cleared compared to the day before. On Thursday night, Mount Abu, the only hill station in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum night temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar. According to the weather office, light to moderate fog is likely to occur anywhere on November 27-28, whereas during November 28-30, cold wave is also likely to revive in the northern parts of the state.