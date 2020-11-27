Left Menu
Development News Edition

MeT department forecasts more rains for TN and Pondy next week

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told reporters that the system was likely to intensify into a depression later. "A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:10 IST
MeT department forecasts more rains for TN and Pondy next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1, the regional weather office said on Friday. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told reporters that the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast," he told reporters here. As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes a day after severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers. At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Balachandran further said that in the last 24 hours, northwestern districts in Tamil Nadu received rains, with Sholinghur in Ranipet recording the highest rainfall of 23 cm. He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia working on contingency options after COVID-19 hit

Philip Greens Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business. Sky News reported it risked collapsing in days, ...

Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Musevenis rule. Wine, whos...

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020