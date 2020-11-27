Left Menu
Will study HC judgement in Kangana case, says Mumbai mayor

She said the past orders given by the high court regarding section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act will also be checked. Section 354A empowers a civic body and its officials to stop any ongoing illegal construction.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:01 IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will first study the Bombay High Court's judgement in Kangana Ranaut's bungalow demolition case before deciding the next step. She said the past orders given by the high court regarding section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act will also be checked.

Section 354A empowers a civic body and its officials to stop any ongoing illegal construction. Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court declared the BMC's action of demolishing part of Ranaut's bungalow on September 9 as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said it was appointing private firm m/s Shetgiri as the valuer to assess the damages caused in order to calculate the compensation amount due to Ranaut. Talking to reporters, Pedenkar said, the 354A notice was issued to Ranaut under the MMC Act and due procedure was followed.

"The 354A notice was not only served to the actress, but such notices were issued to many others. Many people had challenged those in the court," she said. "We haven'treceived the judgement copy yet, but I will speak to the legal department and municipal commissioner on this issue and assess the court judgement," she added.

