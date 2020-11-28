Left Menu
Bengal teachers to make people aware of welfare schemes

The days of the TMC are numbered," Ghosh said. Earlier, Banerjee had announced that 'Duare Duare Paschimbanga Sarkar' (West Bengal government at every doorstep) scheme will be launched, under which the administration will set up camps in blocks, where officials will redress grievances of people.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched an exercise wherein teachers will make people aware of the welfare schemes undertaken by the West Bengal government. Launching the 'Ghare Ghare Mastermosai' (teachers in every house) programme in Chetla area of Kolkata ahead of the assembly elections due in April-May next year, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said educators will go around houses informing people about the welfare schemes.

They will hand over booklets listing projects like Kanyashree, Sabujsathi, Swasthyasathi and Rupashree and explain how to avail them. "The initiative is aimed at making people aware of the benefits of projects introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and how these can be availed by people. The teachers can explain the benefits to the public," Hakim said.

Responding to the initiative, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said teachers should not be used as the cadre of the ruling party. "The TMC should not use teachers as its cadre. And in any case, such moves will not succeed as the party will further weaken in the next month. The days of the TMC are numbered," Ghosh said.

Earlier, Banerjee had announced that 'Duare Duare Paschimbanga Sarkar' (West Bengal government at every doorstep) scheme will be launched, under which the administration will set up camps in blocks, where officials will redress grievances of people. "There will be 'Duare Duare Paschimbanga Sarkar' camps in every block of West Bengal. In these camps, representatives of all departments will look into the requirements of people and try to fulfil them, if possible, immediately," she had said, adding such camps will start functioning from December 1.

