MP: Panna Tiger Reserve starts radio-tagging of vultures

Scientists have started a project of radio-tagging vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve to study the movements and habits of these birds, an official has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday, Panna Tiger Reserve's field director claimed this is probably the first time that radio-tagging of vultures is being done in India.

The programme, which began two weeks back, is expected to go on for a month, he said. "As many as 25 vultures are going to be radio-tagged in the Panna Tiger Reserve under a programme started with the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) so that a data could be generated about their movements and habits," the official said.

Scientists of the WII took training from other countries for the exercise, he said. There are seven species of vultures in PTR. Of these, four are native to this area, while three other are migratory species.

"Vultures cover long distances, not only from other states, but also from one country to another. This study will find out how they reach PTR or go to other places and what are their routes and habits," Sharma said. As per the WII programme, a cage with a door has been put up at PTR's Jhalar grassland where baits of fresh meat will be laid inside to attract the birds.

"The process of radio-tagging will be done once vultures become habitual of taking meat put inside the cage," the official said..