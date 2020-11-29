Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Panna Tiger Reserve starts radio-tagging of vultures

Scientists have started a project of radio-tagging vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve to study the movements and habits of these birds, an official has said.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 29-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 10:40 IST
MP: Panna Tiger Reserve starts radio-tagging of vultures

Scientists have started a project of radio-tagging vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve to study the movements and habits of these birds, an official has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday, Panna Tiger Reserve's field director claimed this is probably the first time that radio-tagging of vultures is being done in India.

The programme, which began two weeks back, is expected to go on for a month, he said. "As many as 25 vultures are going to be radio-tagged in the Panna Tiger Reserve under a programme started with the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) so that a data could be generated about their movements and habits," the official said.

Scientists of the WII took training from other countries for the exercise, he said. There are seven species of vultures in PTR. Of these, four are native to this area, while three other are migratory species.

"Vultures cover long distances, not only from other states, but also from one country to another. This study will find out how they reach PTR or go to other places and what are their routes and habits," Sharma said. As per the WII programme, a cage with a door has been put up at PTR's Jhalar grassland where baits of fresh meat will be laid inside to attract the birds.

"The process of radio-tagging will be done once vultures become habitual of taking meat put inside the cage," the official said..

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for coronavirus

A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc halted operations on Sunday after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of the novel coronavirus, the official news agency Xinhua reported.The Kor...

Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear.At 1013 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara, the State D...

Cricket-Phillips hits fastest T20 ton for New Zealand as hosts bag series

Glenn Phillips smashed the fastest Twenty20 international hundred for New Zealand to help the hosts to a 72-run win against West Indies on Sunday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The middle-order batsman hit eight six...

Odisha govt extends financial incentive to 278 MSME units

In its bid to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs sector, Odisha government has extended financial incentives to 278 units during the current fiscal, official sources said. With this, the total number of units getting i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020