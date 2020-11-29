Left Menu
North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD

North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and can see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:46 IST
North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and can see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday. The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely over north and central India.

“The winter is likely to be harsher in north India this season,” Mohapatra said. He added that the night temperatures in north India are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal.

