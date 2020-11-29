Left Menu
Development News Edition

Improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; MeT predicts dry weather till Dec 4

The officials said the mercury settled at the minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 0.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Kokernag. The MeT office has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley Sunday night, but said the weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday till December 4..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:01 IST
Improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; MeT predicts dry weather till Dec 4

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday, even as the meteorological department forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the Valley, officials said. Barring Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley -- sub-zero night temperatures were experienced across Kashmir, they said.

The mercury in Srinagar, which had recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the officials said. They said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the UT. The officials said the mercury settled at the minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 0.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley Sunday night, but said the weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday till December 4..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Frances State Council, the countrys highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proporti...

Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base

Thailands indefatigable pro-democracy activists took to Bangkoks streets again Sunday, this time to protest the army as they push forward with their campaign for sweeping reforms, including to the nations monarchy. Around 800 protesters gat...

Ganja worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Nearly six quintal of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle search at Khatkhati in Bokajan police station area early on Sunday and sei...

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020