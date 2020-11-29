Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab
The minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius..PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:13 IST
The minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, it said.
