Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's minimum settled at 8 degrees Celsius..