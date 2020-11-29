Left Menu
PM to inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday

Eleven lakh earthen lamps with be lighted on both the banks of the Ganga. The prime minister will also undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 23:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19, officials said. He will also undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, the Sarnath Archaeological Site and later attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, they said.

The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly-widened and six-lane NH-19, build with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Allahabad and Varanasi by an hour. The prime minister will light an earthen lamp at Raj Ghat in Varanasi to mark the beginning of the celebrations that is held on every 'poornima' of the hindu month of Kartik. Eleven lakh earthen lamps with be lighted on both the banks of the Ganga.

The prime minister will also undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also watch a light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which was inaugurated by him earlier this month..

