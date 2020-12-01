Science News Roundup: Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed

A powerful new telescope in outback Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to new discoveries, the country's national science agency said on Tuesday. The A$188 million ($138 million) radio telescope, dubbed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), was able to map about three million galaxies in just 300 hours. Comparable surveys of the sky have taken as long as 10 years.

Also Read: Tennis-ATP Cup, Australian Open warmups moved to Victoria state