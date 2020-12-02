Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We know what needs to be done': Young 'Mock COP' delegates deliver climate vision

World leaders should commit to a climate-smart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, recognise a new human right to a healthy environment and make the deliberate destruction of nature a crime, youth climate activists urged on Tuesday. "Every moment of inaction makes things worse for our generation" as climate change impacts and nature losses surge, young representatives of more than 140 countries warned in a statement negotiated during two weeks of online talks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:28 IST
'We know what needs to be done': Young 'Mock COP' delegates deliver climate vision
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World leaders should commit to a climate-smart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, recognise a new human right to a healthy environment and make the deliberate destruction of nature a crime, youth climate activists urged on Tuesday.

"Every moment of inaction makes things worse for our generation" as climate change impacts and nature losses surge, young representatives of more than 140 countries warned in a statement negotiated during two weeks of online talks. The youth-led "Mock COP" event was organised after the COP26 U.N. climate negotiations, due to be held in Glasgow last month, were delayed a year by the pandemic, with young people vowing to push ahead to develop climate policy if adults could not.

"We know what needs to be done. What is lacking is political will to do it," said Kelo Uchendu, 24, a Nigerian engineering student and delegate at the conference. As the talks ended Tuesday, researchers with the independent Climate Action Tracker reported that if all national governments met the 2050 net-zero emissions targets they have set or are considering, global warming goals remained within reach.

Those targets include U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge of carbon-neutrality by 2060. With net-zero or similar aims now planned or in place in 127 countries, planetary heating could be limited to 2.1 degrees Celsius, putting the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping it to "well below" 2C far closer than before, Climate Action Tracker said.

But the world would still exceed the lower Paris aim of 1.5C of warming since pre-industrial times, which scientists say is key to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. And interim emissions reduction targets that would drive rapid action are insufficient, analysts said.

"Long-term goals are good but it's clear that governments need to act more quickly in the short term," said Kat Kramer, charity Christian Aid's climate change lead, in a statement. She urged "a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, ending ecosystem destruction and building resilience of communities vulnerable to climate impacts".

In a final statement like those produced at U.N. talks - and similarly issued in the form of a legal treaty that could be formally adopted by countries - young "Mock COP" delegates said all national climate plans should be aligned with the 1.5C goal. Delegates also called for 30% of land and oceans to be conserved, more safeguards for indigenous people and for every country to ensure clean air through stronger regulation.

Other demands included a stronger youth voice in decision-making, better education on climate change and more mental health services for youth struggling with "eco-anxiety". Nigel Topping, Britain's high-level climate action champion for the postponed COP26 talks, who received the statement, said government leaders had been pressed into faster action on climate threats largely as a result of youth campaigning.

"You're sending a loud signal - and a very professional one - of expecting more from leaders around the world. Never underestimate how significant that is," he told delegates. Participants said they would push their home governments to turn some of the statement's language into new laws, particularly now that responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have made clear big, rapid policy shifts are possible.

"Getting countries to adopt this treaty would make a huge impact," Uchendu, from Nigeria, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an online interview. David R. Boyd, a U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, said new policies would be crucial to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, from growing hunger and poverty to more extreme weather and rising seas.

"We know conclusively that we are on the precipice ... and this has terrible consequences for people's human rights," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Real Madrids Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving their fate in reaching the knockout stages out of their hands heading into the final round of matches.The 13-times Eu...

UN humanitarian office puts Yemen war dead at 233,000, mostly from ‘indirect causes’

OCHA included the figure in an update within its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, where it gave a description of the context, crisis and humanitarian needs in Yemen. It said the conflict had intensified this year, with 47 identifiable...

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020