Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'severe' zone

There is a possibility of the air quality reaching the "severe" category between December 4 and December 7, it said. The city's ventilation index -- a product of mixing depth and average wind speed – was 2,500 m2/s on Tuesday and is likely to be 6,000 m2/s on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:22 IST
Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'severe' zone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality was in the upper end of the "very poor" category Wednesday morning, while pollution levels have already entered the "severe" zone in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 381 at 9 am. The 24-hour average was 367 on Tuesday. It was 318 on Monday and 268 on Sunday.

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 430 and 410, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The maximum wind speed is expected to be 12 kmph on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The minimum temperature this season has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The predominant wind direction remained westerly-north-westerly on most of the days. These winds blow from snowcapped western Himalayas towards the plains.

Another reason for the below normal temperatures is La Nina, a phenomenon associated with the cooling of Pacific waters and an antithesis to El Nino. Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion. The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the "very poor" category due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. There is a possibility of the air quality reaching the "severe" category between December 4 and December 7, it said.

The city's ventilation index -- a product of mixing depth and average wind speed – was 2,500 m2/s on Tuesday and is likely to be 6,000 m2/s on Wednesday. Mixing depth is the vertical height in which pollutants are suspended in the air. It reduces on cold days with calm wind speed.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with the average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants. The contribution of stubble burning in the neighbouring states to Delhi's PM 2.5 levels was 4 per cent on Tuesday, 7 per cent on Monday and 6 per cent on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020