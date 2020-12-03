Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ's pledge of a carbon-neutral govt seen facing uphill struggle

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:55 IST
NZ's pledge of a carbon-neutral govt seen facing uphill struggle
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter

The New Zealand government's goal to become carbon neutral by 2025 will only happen if backed by more funding and bold policies - including those targeting dairy farmers - rather than relying on carbon offset schemes, environmentalists said.

In addition to promising a carbon-neutral public sector in five years, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency earlier this week, a move the main opposition party dismissed as "virtue signalling". "It's an ambitious goal and it's good to see the government committing to lead from the front," Amanda Larsson, senior campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, said on Thursday.

"But in order to make a dent on emissions, what we really need is government policies to cut pollution from the agriculture and transport sectors." Climate change was a key issue in October's election, won by Ardern's Labour Party, with many New Zealanders becoming more aware of the threat earlier this year as ash from bushfires in Australia turned its skies red and its glaciers brown.

Proud of being one of the world's most pristine, naturally beautiful countries, New Zealand has introduced climate change into its school curriculum, while parliament approved a bill to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. But according to analysis by research coalition Climate Action Tracker, the country's current climate policies are "insufficient" and inconsistent with limiting global warming to the Paris accord's tightest goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Methane from agriculture and waste accounts for more than 40% of New Zealand's emissions, it noted. "We need to see bolder action from the government, a commitment to fully decarbonise the state sector and a clear plan that sets out how they will do it," said Siri Andersen, co-director at climate campaign group 350 Aotearoa.

"Our government has the mandate and the numbers in parliament to lead a rapid, just transition to a low-carbon future, and the community is expecting (it) to take bold action," Anderson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. MORE FUNDING?

The Pacific nation's "School Strike 4 Climate" marches last year put pressure on Ardern to be bolder with her climate policies but her efforts to do so were often hampered by her coalition partners in government, green groups said. Under the new goal, government agencies will have to measure and report emissions and offset any they can't cut by 2025.

The programme will also be backed by a NZ$200 million ($141 million) fund to finance replacing coal boilers and help buy electric or hybrid vehicles. "The key challenge is, and always will be, funding," said Elliott Hughes, a spokesman at Generation Zero, a youth-led climate action organisation.

"Without additional funding, it's difficult to imagine organizations already short on cash having the resources to decarbonize effectively." However, this week's announcement would send a strong signal to households, businesses and investors that climate change is a priority for New Zealand, green groups said.

This needed to be followed with policies, regulations and incentives that make climate-smart choices easier, said Greenpeace's Larsson. Government agencies will now need to look at replacing their fossil fuel vehicles with greener alternatives - like public transport, cycling or electric vehicles, environmentalists said.

Improvements to public buildings - many of which use coal fired boilers - would also be needed to ensure energy efficiency and to prioritise renewable energy, they added. In addition, the new pledge should provide incentives for government designers of public housing to consider energy efficiency - vital given the country's chronic housing shortage, said Denys Trussell of Friends of the Earth New Zealand.

But the concern is that meeting the new emissions target will involve offsetting building emissions, which doesn't "green" the sector at all, said Cindy Baxter, a spokewoman at Coal Action Network Aotearoa, a climate campaign group. "Buying offsets isn't proper climate action," she said. "We need to see this sector actually cutting fossil fuel use, but there needs to be funding for that."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesco move to pay business rates not linked to Asia special dividend -CEO

The boss of Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said a decision to waive government business rates relief during the pandemic was disconnected to plans to pay a special dividend once a deal to sell its Asian business is completed. Its complet...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Cricket-Indian board to discuss adding two new teams to IPL

Indias cricket board will consider adding two new teams to the popular Indian Premier League IPL franchise-based tournament, according to the agenda of the governing bodys annual general meeting scheduled to be held later this month.The IPL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020