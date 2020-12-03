Left Menu
GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and "will not rest till Old Goa is declared a heritage zone". The GFP had earlier objected to the inclusion of Old Goa in Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA), claiming that move would result in the village being converted into a modern town.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:52 IST
GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that Old Goa, an area which is home to UNESCO- notified monuments, be declared a "heritage zone". GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and "will not rest till Old Goa is declared a heritage zone".

The GFP had earlier objected to the inclusion of Old Goa in Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA), claiming that move would result in the village being converted into a modern town. Old Goa, located 9 km away from the capital city of Panaji, is home to renowned churches including Basilica of Bom Jesus, which are recognised as heritage sites by the UNESCO.

Sardesai said the party has decided to invite archaeologists, architects, engineers, conservationists and urban planners to join a cell that will create a plan for preservation and protection of Old Goa. The cell will also act as a pressure group to convince the state government to declare the area a heritage zone.

Meanwhile, the GFP has termed the decision to scrap the proposal for inclusion of Old Goa in the GPPDA as victory of Goans. "The Goa Forward Party is proud of all Goemkars (Goans) who have saved Old Goa. The government's decision to scrap the proposal to include Old Goa in Greater Panaji PDA is a victory for Goem and Goemkarponn (Goa and Goans)," Sardesai said.

