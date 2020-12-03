Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi weakens, to cross TN as deep depression: IMD

Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and will cross the Tamil Nadu coast on the morning of December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:01 IST
Cyclone Burevi weakens, to cross TN as deep depression: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and will cross the Tamil Nadu coast on the morning of December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD had earlier predicted that Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm.

Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification. "Cyclonic storm Burevi over Gulf of Mannar weakened into a deep depression on 3rd December and is close to Ramanathapuram district coast, about 20 kilometres southwest of Pamban and 210 km east-northeast of Kanyakumari," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said this evening.

The associated wind speed is about 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph, it added. The deep depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts between Thursday night and Friday early morning with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

It is also very likely to further weaken into a depression (with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph) by Friday. The IMD has already issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said south Tamil Nadu had received deficient rainfall and this weather system is expected to help reduce the gap. Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India receive rain due to the northeast monsoon from October to December. The formation of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal during this period is also a common occurrence.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parryware forays into sanitisation products

Parryware India has forayed intothe safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, itsaid on Thursday... We wanted to create a line of everyday productsthat people actually need, as the company offers productstargeted at hygiene, the e...

Soccer-Italy to host Nations League finals next year-UEFA

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccers governing body said in a statement httpswww.uefa.comuefanationsleaguenews0264-110090fdb7d2-9b65a2e89c6a-1000--nations-league-hosts-confirmed on Thursday. ...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020