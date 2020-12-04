Left Menu
Development News Edition

Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens

"It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) during next 12 hours," IMD said. It has issued yellow alerts for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:56 IST
Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) had in a late night bulletin issued on Thursday withdrawn the red alert and issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state.

In a bulletin released on Friday morning, the IMD said the deep depression is likely to move slowly west- southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu during the next six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph. "It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) during next 12 hours," IMD said.

It has issued yellow alerts for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has rescheduled nine flights scheduled for Friday.

"The operations of the airport have been suspended till 6 PM today and all the flights were rescheduled. There is a review meeting from Delhi today to assess the situation,"C V Ravindran,Airport Director, told P T I. The state government had declared a public holiday on Friday for five districts in the state in view of the red alert which was issued earlier.

The state has also opened over 2,000 relief camps to face any contingencies as heavy rains were expected when cyclone Burevi made landfall. A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Burevi' and the IMD had predicted heavy rains and wind in the seven southern districts of the state from December 3 to 5.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League ISL through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly. Kri...

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020