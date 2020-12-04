L’Oréal, UNESCO recognize 6 outstanding women scientists of 2020

The announcement of the recipients of the 2020 edition was made through an online event to foster the distinction of promising female scientists for their contribution to valuable research organized by L'Oréal Levant, in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research Lebanon (CNRS-Lebanon.

Fueled by exceptional talent and focused ambition, the ladies of 2020 deserve a high accolade. Not only they defied the contextual and personal challenges, but also the pandemic couldn't stop them from giving to the world additional scientific proof that the world can be a better place with Science, and this is the whole mission behind this noble program.

Dr. Mouin Hamzé, Secretary-General of the National Council for Scientific Research – CNRS Lebanon an

Committed to highlighting the key role women play in the advancement of scientific research and recognizing their active contribution in making the world a better place for future generations, the L'Oréal-UNESCO "For Women In Science" Levant Young Talents Programme acknowledges each year six exceptional women scientists, for the quality of their research work. Three Ph.D. students received 6,000€ each and three post-doctoral researchers received 10,000€ each as financial support to carry out their research projects and help them pursue a brilliant career in science in the Levant countries.

Ms. Farah Al-Mamoori (Iraq)

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Farah has been awarded for her research about the usage of medicinal plants for the prevention and treatment of kidney stones

Dr. Lina Dahabiyeh (Jordan)

Bioanalysis and Pharmaceutical Analysis

Lina has been honored for her research about the Plasma Drop to Improve the diagnosis of Pre-eclampsia

Ms. Crystel Hajjar (Lebanon)

Pathogens and Antimicrobials

Crystel has been recognized for her research on the development of therapeutics to improve overall survival after a bone marrow transplant

Dr. Farah Nassar (Lebanon)

Molecular Oncology

Farah has been honored for her research about the markers for the effect of the water pipe and cigarette Smoke on Colorectal Cancer

Haneen Dwaib (Palestine)

Nutrition and Cardiovascular Pharmacology

Haneen has been awarded for her research on Dietary interventions targeting early cardiovascular dysfunction in prediabetes

Dr. Dima Souleiman (Syrian Arab Republic)

Molecular Biology & Population Genetics

Dima has been privileged for her research focused on the impact of war-derived metallic pollution on the livings