Left Menu
Development News Edition

L’Oréal, UNESCO recognize 6 outstanding women scientists of 2020

The announcement of the recipients of the 2020 edition was made through an online event to foster the distinction of promising female scientists for their contribution to valuable research organized by L’Oréal Levant, in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research Lebanon (CNRS-Lebanon.)

UNESCO | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:34 IST
L’Oréal, UNESCO recognize 6 outstanding women scientists of 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The announcement of the recipients of the 2020 edition was made through an online event to foster the distinction of promising female scientists for their contribution to valuable research organized by L'Oréal Levant, in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research Lebanon (CNRS-Lebanon.

Fueled by exceptional talent and focused ambition, the ladies of 2020 deserve a high accolade. Not only they defied the contextual and personal challenges, but also the pandemic couldn't stop them from giving to the world additional scientific proof that the world can be a better place with Science, and this is the whole mission behind this noble program.

Dr. Mouin Hamzé, Secretary-General of the National Council for Scientific Research – CNRS Lebanon an

Committed to highlighting the key role women play in the advancement of scientific research and recognizing their active contribution in making the world a better place for future generations, the L'Oréal-UNESCO "For Women In Science" Levant Young Talents Programme acknowledges each year six exceptional women scientists, for the quality of their research work. Three Ph.D. students received 6,000€ each and three post-doctoral researchers received 10,000€ each as financial support to carry out their research projects and help them pursue a brilliant career in science in the Levant countries.

Ms. Farah Al-Mamoori (Iraq)

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Farah has been awarded for her research about the usage of medicinal plants for the prevention and treatment of kidney stones

Dr. Lina Dahabiyeh (Jordan)

Bioanalysis and Pharmaceutical Analysis

Lina has been honored for her research about the Plasma Drop to Improve the diagnosis of Pre-eclampsia

Ms. Crystel Hajjar (Lebanon)

Pathogens and Antimicrobials

Crystel has been recognized for her research on the development of therapeutics to improve overall survival after a bone marrow transplant

Dr. Farah Nassar (Lebanon)

Molecular Oncology

Farah has been honored for her research about the markers for the effect of the water pipe and cigarette Smoke on Colorectal Cancer

Haneen Dwaib (Palestine)

Nutrition and Cardiovascular Pharmacology

Haneen has been awarded for her research on Dietary interventions targeting early cardiovascular dysfunction in prediabetes

Dr. Dima Souleiman (Syrian Arab Republic)

Molecular Biology & Population Genetics

Dima has been privileged for her research focused on the impact of war-derived metallic pollution on the livings

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran Indian-origin activist Rashid 'Ram' Salojee passes away in South Africa

Prominent Indian-origin apartheid-era activist Dr Rashid Ahmed Mahmood has died in South Africa. He was 87. Mahmood passed away peacefully in his Lenasia residence in Gauteng Province on Wednesday. He was not receiving treatment for any ma...

UK COVID R number dips to 0.8-1.0, pandemic shrinking quicker

The estimated reproduction R number has dipped to between 0.8 and 1.0, down from 0.9-1.0 a week ago, government scientists said on Friday, adding that the pandemic was estimated to be shrinking quicker than before too. An R number between 0...

24X7 RTGS from Dec 14; Rs 5,000 new limit for contactless card transactions

In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced a slew of measures including enhancing the limit for contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 and making RTGS transaction facility available round the clock ...

Goa govt committed to restart mining to bring relief to people, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to restart mining to bring relief to people. Minning in Goa is halted since March 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled Goas mining renewals.The Goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020