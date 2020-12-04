Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM unveils logo for 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually unveiled the logo of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:25 IST
Punjab CM unveils logo for 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually unveiled the logo of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The celebrations are slated to be held in April-May 2021.

Born on April 1, 1621, Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of 10 Gurus of the Sikh religion. He was executed in 1675 under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Chairing a meeting of the executive committee for the celebrations, the chief minister suggested dedicating the year-long celebrations to the 'Hind Di Chaddar' as 'Sarv Dharam' year to mark the secular character of the nation.

It was tentatively decided at the virtual meeting that the main programme should commence on April 23 next year and culminate on May 1 in a grand event, according to a government statement. A 'nagar kirtan' (Sikh religious procession) will be held on April 23, starting from Guru Tegh Bahadur ji's birth place at Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar and arriving at Baba Bakala to mark the launch of the event.

He directed Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to prepare a proposal of works to be undertaken to commemorate the historic occasion. The chief minister said special development works should be undertaken in all the 103 rural and urban areas of the state associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He suggested allocation of Rs 40 to 50 lakh for each of the 80 villages and Rs 1 crore for development of the 23 urban areas in this respect. Amarinder accepted the suggestion of Vidhan Sabha Speaker and MLA K P Rana that separate development projects and funds should be earmarked for Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib, the two towns associated with the great Guru.

Meanwhile, the chief minister dedicated two 66 KV grid sub-stations, in Mansa and Mohali districts to the people of Punjab through video-conference..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am a...

BJP asks if industrial workers originally hailing from other states 'outsiders' in Bengal

The BJPs West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday wondered whether the ruling Trinamool Congress would describe the industrial workers, who originally hailed from neighbouring states but are living in this state for a long time, as outsi...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Goa CM inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College for B.Ed in Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education B.ED degree in special education for specially enabled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020