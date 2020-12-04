Left Menu
Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 440 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 415 in Greater Noida, 383 in Faridabad and 318 in Gurgaon, according to CPCBs Sameer application.On Thursday, it was 377 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Noida, 358 in Greater Noida, 336 in Faridabad and 316 in Gurgaon.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. (Wikimedia)

The average air quality plunged to "severe" level in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, while it was "very poor" in Faridabad and Gurgaon in the national capital region, a government agency data said on Friday. The presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 440 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 415 in Greater Noida, 383 in Faridabad and 318 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer application.

On Thursday, it was 377 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Noida, 358 in Greater Noida, 336 in Faridabad and 316 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday, it was 421 in Ghaziabad, 406 in Greater Noida, 394 in Noida, 326 in Faridabad and 324 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, it was 424 in Ghaziabad, 388 in Greater Noida, 387 in Noida, 335 in Faridabad and 311 in Gurgaon. The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "severe" affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the application.

