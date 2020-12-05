Vit D modulates calcium differently in intestine than formerly thought, study reveals

A research conducted at the Rutgers University has found out that in a section of the intestine that earlier was thought not to have played any key role, calcium is regulated by Vitamin D. The findings from the study have revealed to have important implications on how calcium regulation may be disrupted due to bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Calcium in a healthy person's body is absorbed in order for the body to maintain strong bones and other vital functions like helping the muscles move and making the nerves carry information between the body parts and brain. For this absorption of calcium from the intestine and for its proper functioning Vitamin D plays a crucial role.

The study which highlights the importance of distal segments of the intestine, including the colon-in vitamin D regulation of calcium and bone calcification was published in the journal Molecular and Cellular biology. Earlier, this regulation was thought only to occur in the first section of the intestine immediately beyond the stomach, also known as the proximal intestine.

Manganese, which is an essential element as it plays a role in many cellular processes, is transported by one of the genes most induced with Vitamin D in both proximal and distal intestine, the study revealed to the researchers. Sylvia Christakos, a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and also the study's lead author, says that these findings suggest that vitamin D plays other roles as well.

Sylvia said, "The findings suggest that vitamin D may have a role not only in calcium absorption but also in the cellular regulation of other essential ions and in the function of intestinal stem cells". In order to minimize small bowel resection, bone loss due to bariatric surgery, or reduced calcium absorption after menopause or due to ageing, this study can help in developing new strategies that can compensate for calcium malabsorption and increase the efficiency of intestinal calcium uptake. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID SCIENCE-Type O blood linked to lower risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help