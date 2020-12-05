Left Menu
Mount Abu coldest recorded place in Rajasthan

Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Saturday. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:14 IST
Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Saturday. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius. In the plains, Sikar recorded 9 degrees Celsius followed by 9.6 in Bhilwara, 9.8 in Churu, 10.4 in Dabok, 10.6 in Sriganganagar and 11.5 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh. The maximum temperature was recorded between 26.7 and 33.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next 24 hours.

