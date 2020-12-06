Polls to urban local bodies in MP likely in January: Minister

Elections to the urban local bodies in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held next month, state minister Bhupendra Singh said on Sunday. A notification for the urban bodies' polls is expected to be issued by the end of December, he told reporters.

"These elections are likely to take place in January next year. Mayors of the urban bodies will be elected directly by the people as the government has already brought an ordinance in this regard," the Minister for Urban Development and Housing said. This ordinance will be presented as a Bill in the next session of the state Assembly for its approval, he said.

The mayoral posts in the urban bodies, including in Indore and Bhopal, have been lying vacant since over a year. The government-appointed administrators are running the affairs of the municipal corporations in such cities since no elected body is in place.

The previous Congress government had changed the two- decade old system of direct mayoral elections. It had decided that the corporators will elect the mayors. However, the present BJP government changed the rule and again decided that people will directly elect the mayors.

PTI CORR ADU NP NP.