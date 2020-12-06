Minister dedicates new bus-stand to public

Coimbatore, Dec 6 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Sunday dedicated to the public a newly constructed bus-stand on the outskirts of the city. Named as Dr Puratchithalavai Dr Amma Bus-stand, the Rs 5.30-crore facility has 12 bus bays, hotels, baby-feeding room, police control room and toilets, he said.

About 3,000 passengers would benefit by the bus-stand from where 250 buses would be operated daily, he said. Similarly, another bus-stand being built on the outskirts at a cost of Rs 3 crore is nearing completion, he added.