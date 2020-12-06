Woman held for duping people of Rs 20 cr on pretext of providing flats at Raj Nagar Extension

A woman was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly duping over 100 people of Rs 20 crore on the pretext of providing them flats at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. A probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after it received complaints from several people who had booked flats in a housing project at Raj Nagar Extension.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said the woman and her husband Pramod Kumar Singh, a former CRPF officer, had opened a number of shell companies. According to police, Singh is the kingpin of the entire network.

The couple, along with a few others, had printed attractive brochures of the housing projects launched by one of their companies to allure home buyers. The complainants alleged that they were not given possession of the flats on time and the directors of the company stopped the construction without giving any reason, police said.

During investigation, it emerged that the land for the housing project was not allotted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority. The woman, who was arrested from Mumbai, was found to be involved in more than dozen criminal cases across Delhi-NCR and was declared a proclaimed offender, police said, adding that her husband was absconding and efforts were underway to nab him.

According to police, two other directors of the company have already been arrested. "The company received payments from the home buyers in its bank account and later diverted the amount in its subsidiary shell companies," Mishra said.

Bank accounts of the company were frozen, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway..