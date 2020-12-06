Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman held for duping people of Rs 20 cr on pretext of providing flats at Raj Nagar Extension

A probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after it received complaints from several people who had booked flats in a housing project at Raj Nagar Extension.Joint Commissioner of Police EOW OP Mishra said the woman and her husband Pramod Kumar Singh, a former CRPF officer, had opened a number of shell companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:31 IST
Woman held for duping people of Rs 20 cr on pretext of providing flats at Raj Nagar Extension
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly duping over 100 people of Rs 20 crore on the pretext of providing them flats at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. A probe was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after it received complaints from several people who had booked flats in a housing project at Raj Nagar Extension.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said the woman and her husband Pramod Kumar Singh, a former CRPF officer, had opened a number of shell companies. According to police, Singh is the kingpin of the entire network.

The couple, along with a few others, had printed attractive brochures of the housing projects launched by one of their companies to allure home buyers. The complainants alleged that they were not given possession of the flats on time and the directors of the company stopped the construction without giving any reason, police said.

During investigation, it emerged that the land for the housing project was not allotted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority. The woman, who was arrested from Mumbai, was found to be involved in more than dozen criminal cases across Delhi-NCR and was declared a proclaimed offender, police said, adding that her husband was absconding and efforts were underway to nab him.

According to police, two other directors of the company have already been arrested. "The company received payments from the home buyers in its bank account and later diverted the amount in its subsidiary shell companies," Mishra said.

Bank accounts of the company were frozen, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Senior police official held for amassing assets illegally

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally. On December 4, a case was regi...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsils B...

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans voted on Sunday to choose a new congress in an election the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist...

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after their inexperienced team conceded a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to Englands 772, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020