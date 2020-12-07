Left Menu
Noida, Ghaziabad's air 'severe' fourth day on trot

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 438 in Ghaziabad, 422 in both Noida and Greater Noida, 388 in Faridabad and 357 in Gurgaon, according to CPCBs Sameer app.

The average air quality remained "severe" in Ghaziabad and Noida for the fourth day in a row, while it stayed "very poor" in Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to a government agency data on Monday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 438 in Ghaziabad, 422 in both Noida and Greater Noida, 388 in Faridabad and 357 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. On Sunday, it was 428 in Ghaziabad, 402 in Noida, 396 in Greater Noida, 392 in Faridabad and 325 in Gurgaon.

It was 434 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 408 in Greater Noida, 347 in Faridabad and 338 in Gurgaon on Saturday. The AQI was 440 in Ghaziabad, 414 in Noida, 415 in Greater Noida, 383 in Faridabad and 318 in Gurgaon on Friday.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "severe" affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

