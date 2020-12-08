Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria

Electricity provider Tinetz said several electrical lines were snapped either by snow or by fallen trees, public broadcaster ORF reported.A 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope.

PTI | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:14 IST
Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria
Representative image Image Credit:

Authorities in Austria issued avalanche warnings on Tuesday for the east of the country as 4,000 homes there were without electricity and one man was injured while on a back-country skiing tour. After several days of heavy snowfall in East Tyrol and other parts in the Austrian Alps, several roads were still closed in Tyrol and some valleys were cut off from the rest of the country. Electricity provider Tinetz said several electrical lines were snapped either by snow or by fallen trees, public broadcaster ORF reported.

A 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope. He was taken by rescue plane to a hospital in Kempten in Bavaria, ORF reported. Neighbouring Switzerland and northern Italy saw massive snowfall over the weekend and snow also hit parts of Germany and Spain as well.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves two loans of $800 million for India

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a USD 500 million loan to construct new metro rail lines in Bengaluru and another USD 300 million to strengthen primary health care in urban areas across the country. Bengaluru has attracted peopl...

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. There are a few remnants of the militia or special f...

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos ...

Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

Shimla Himachal Pradesh India, December 8 ANISRV Media An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020