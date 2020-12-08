Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab
The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Tuesday with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Patialas minimum settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.
The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Tuesday with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, up two notches, while Karnal recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.