Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Tuesday with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Patialas minimum settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:16 IST
Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Tuesday with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, up two notches, while Karnal recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns seizure of vessel by east Libyan forces

Turkey condemned on Tuesday the interception of one of its ships by eastern-based Libyan forces in the Mediterranean, saying it must be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya and warning of possible reprisal.Targeting Turkish intere...

4 wildlife smugglers held with endangered red sand boa in UP's Bahraich

Four inter-state wildlife smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district with a non-venomous red sand boa recovered from their possession, an endangered snake protected under law in India, police said on Tuesday. The snake is m...

NDMC Budget: No new taxes; transfer duty hike by 1 pc

The cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not proposed any new taxes in its annual budget presented on Tuesday, which also said there is a proposal to increase transfer duty by 1 per cent for change in name of properties worth...

Campaigning for second phase of BTC polls in Assam ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Bodo Territorial Council BTC elections, to 19 seats on December 10, ended on Tuesday evening. BJPs North East Democratic Alliance NEDA Convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa led a high-decibel campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020