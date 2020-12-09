Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shelter-in-place ordered after explosion at Chemours chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia

County officials in Belle, West Virginia, have declared a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile (3.2-km)radius of the Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told local media that there have been reports of a smell of a chemical which some believed to be chlorine.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:12 IST
Shelter-in-place ordered after explosion at Chemours chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

County officials in Belle, West Virginia, have declared a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile (3.2-km)radius of the Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant.

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told local media that there have been reports of a smell of a chemical which some believed to be chlorine. However, he did not confirm it. "We believe it (the explosion) was probably caused by a barge in the river area of the plant," Carper said.

There was at least one serious explosion and a fire at the plant, Karper told WCHS & WVAH TV. Carper said he could not confirm if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The U.S. National Weather Service said the warning covered all residents from Burning Springs to the Chelyan bridge on the Belle side of the Kanawha River and west city limits of Marmet to Chelyan bridge. Chemours Co did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers confined to cabins after Singapore cruise ship detects COVID-19

Hundreds of passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was complete after a COVID-19 case was detected, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port, authori...

Goa: Woman dies after scuffle with neighbour over petty issue

A 66-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries received during a fight with another woman in her neighbourhood over a petty issue in South Goa district, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Kundaim v...

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for Journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020