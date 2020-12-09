Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

Left Menu
An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days. Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers 18 miles northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 515 a.m.

An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days. Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (local time).

Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther. Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.

All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.

