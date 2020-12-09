Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Green recovery’ from COVID-19 can slow climate change: UN environment report

Despite a brief dip in global carbon dioxide emissions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the planet is still heading for a global temperature rise in excess of 3 degrees Celsius this century, a new United Nations report has revealed.

UN News | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:37 IST
‘Green recovery’ from COVID-19 can slow climate change: UN environment report

Speedy and strong climate action can, however, change the temperature trajectory, according to UN Environment Programme (UNEP)’s Emissions Gap Report 2020.

Released on Wednesday, the report highlighted the need for urgent investments in climate action as part of COVID-19 recovery, to bring the world closer to the Paris Agreement goal of at most a 2-degree Celsius temperature rise.

Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director, highlighted that a truly green recovery from the pandemic can take “a huge slice out of greenhouse gas emissions” and slow climate change.

“I urge governments to back a green recovery in the next stage of COVID-19 fiscal interventions and raise significantly their climate ambitions in 2021”, she said.

Translate commitment into action

The green recovery could cut expected emissions in 2020 by up to 25 per cent, and boost the chance of keeping temperature rise to below 2-degree Celsius, up to 66 per cent, according the report.

Measures such as supporting zero-emissions technologies and infrastructure, reducing fossil fuel subsidies, stopping new coal plants, and promoting nature-based solutions – including large-scale landscape restoration and reforestation – must be prioritized.

The report also found that the growing number of countries committing to net-zero emissions goals by mid-century is a “significant and encouraging development”: so far, some 126 countries covering 51 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, have adopted, announced or are considering, a net zero pledge.

UNICEF/Shehzad NooraniCountries must urgently transition away from fossil fuels. Pictured here, black smoke smoke rises from a chimney at a brick kiln, which uses coal fire to bake bricks, in eastern Bangladesh. (file photo)

Consumer behaviour, transport sectors

Combined emissions of the richest 1 per cent of the global population account for more than twice the combined emissions of the poorest 50 per cent – UNEP

Each year the Emission Gap Report looks at the potential of specific sectors. This year, it focuses on consumer behaviour, together with shipping and aviation.

The report found that improvements in shipping and aviation technology and operations can improve fuel efficiency. However, with increasing demand, the sectors also need a rapid transition further away from fossil fuel to achieve absolute reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

The report also confirmed that combined emissions of the richest one per cent of the global population account for more than twice the combined emissions of the poorest 50 per cent. The top tier will need to reduce their collective footprint by a factor of 30, to stay in line with the Paris Agreement targets.

Similarly, changes in consumption behaviour by the private sector and individuals, can help strengthen climate action, through various means such as replacing domestic short haul flights with rail travel; promoting cycling and car-sharing; making housing more energy efficient, and reducing food waste.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja cannabis worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday even...

Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt's proposal to agitating farmers

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price MSP...

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020