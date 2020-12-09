Left Menu
Take care of tigress 'Sundari', MP CM writes to Odisha's Patnaik

However, since another tiger is undergoing training at Ghorela Centre, tigress Sundari will be kept at the centre after release of the former, the letter mentioned.Chouhan urged Patnaik to ensure that the tigress is looked after properly in Odishas Satkosia enclosure till that period.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, urging him to ensure proper care of tigress 'Sundari' till it is shifted to the Kanha Tiger Reserve. Chouhan said the tigress should be provided with a favourable environment, required for its overall growth and improvement.

In the letter, he also said that tiger safaris are being developed in the Kanha Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh National Park and Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh after permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority. ''Till completion of construction of the Safaris, tigress Sundari will be temporarily put at Ghorela Centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve. However, since another tiger is undergoing training at Ghorela Centre, tigress Sundari will be kept at the centre after release of the former,'' the letter mentioned.

Chouhan urged Patnaik to ensure that the tigress is looked after properly in Odisha's Satkosia enclosure till that period. He also mentioned that tigress 'Sundari' along with tiger 'Mahavir' was translocated to Satkosia from Madhya Pradesh in 2018 as part of India's first inter-state tiger translocation project.

Chouhan pointed out that after four months of their release into the wild, 'Mahavir' was caught in a snare and died, while 'Sundari' turned hostile and allegedly killed two persons and a bullock at Baghamunda and Tainsi villages inside the Satkosia reserve area. Then, the tigress was tranquilised in November 2018 and kept in the enclosure at Raiguda in the core area of the Satkosia sanctuary.

