Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mass mink graves in Denmark may have soiled groundwater - report

The Danish government ordered a cull of some 17 million mink in early November after outbreaks of coronavirus hit hundreds of farms and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people. The logistical challenge of disposing of such a large number of dead animals prompted authorities to bury some of the mink in pits in a military area in western Denmark under two metres of soil.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:10 IST
Mass mink graves in Denmark may have soiled groundwater - report
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Decomposing mink buried in dirt pits in Denmark following a nationwide cull may have contaminated groundwater, local Radio4 reported on Thursday, citing a government agency report. The Danish government ordered a cull of some 17 million mink in early November after outbreaks of coronavirus hit hundreds of farms and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people.

The logistical challenge of disposing of such a large number of dead animals prompted authorities to bury some of the mink in pits in a military area in western Denmark under two metres of soil. The government later said it wanted to dig up those mink again after some resurfaced from the mass graves, most likely due to gasses from the decomposition process pushing the mink out of the ground.

The new study says groundwater in the area may already have become contaminated and urges authorities to take swift action, Radio4 reported. The report was commissioned by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency in late November and was prepared by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland and the Technical University of Denmark, Radio4 said.

The Danish Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The agency is currently conducting additional examinations to assess the environmental impact of the graves, including geophysical probes and drillings. It said on Wednesday it expected the results of those early next year.

Before the interring of the dead mink, authorities had said the burials would not pose a risk to drinking water or protected areas. The macabre burial sites, guarded 24 hours a day to keep people and animals away, have drawn complaints from area residents about possible health risks. Newspapers have referred to "zombie mink".

Also Read: Russia says Danish spy charge a "mistake", expects acquittal of Russian national

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister: We want Brexit deal, but not at any price

France wants a deal governing trade relations between the European Union and Britain after Brexit, but not at any price, French trade minister Franck Riester told the BFM radio station on Thursday.Also Read Weve been forgotten in COVID-19 e...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 444 p.m. US scientists have developed a new accurate and reliable test to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes...

Astad Deboo dies; artistes say India lost cultural treasure

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, known for amalgamating Indian and western dance techniques, died here on Thursday, his family said. He was 73. He was suffering from lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cel...

Maha: 3 govt employees booked for not doing poll-related work

Police have registered a case against three government employees in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly refusing to carry out poll-related work despite the orders, an election official said on Thursday. The case against them was regis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020