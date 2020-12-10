Ajit launches online registration process for MHADA houses

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the process of online application registration for the MHADA's 5,647 houses in Pune division. These residences will be built in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur, an official statement said.

''The work of providing houses to common people at affordable prices through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is on. Its schemes are receiving a good response due to the faith created in the minds of the people,'' Pawar was quoted as saying in the statement. ''The lottery process is very transparent and no middleman has been appointed. Hence, common people should not fall prey to cheating by anyone,'' he said.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil and senior officials were present on the occasion..