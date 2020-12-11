Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledge

Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledgeReuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:26 IST
Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions "as soon as possible" and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
The move is a sharp change of policy as Morrison bets on clean technology to meet global targets. He was speaking at a Pacific Island climate forum.
