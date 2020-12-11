Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Animals most susceptible to coronavirus infection after humans'

Considering both binding affinity and this index, the researchers concluded that humans, followed by ferrets, cats, civets and dogs are the most susceptible animals to infection by coronavirus.They also found that different human variants of ACE2 showed differences in stability and binding to the spike protein -- a sensitivity, which the scientists believe may underlie why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 symptoms.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:41 IST
'Animals most susceptible to coronavirus infection after humans'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Humans, followed by ferrets, and to a lesser extent cats, civets and dogs are the animals most likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a new study which analysed ten different species for their susceptibility to the virus which causes COVID-19. The findings, published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, found that ducks, rats, mice, pigs and chickens had lower or no susceptibility to the coronavirus compared to humans, while cats, ferrets, civets, and dogs have documented cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

''Knowing which animals are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 helps us prevent building up animal reservoirs from which the coronavirus can re-emerge at a later date,'' said Luis Serrano, study co-author from the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, Spain. ''Our findings offer a clue for why minks -- which are closely related to the ferret -- are being infected by the disease, which is probably made worse by their packed living conditions and close contact with human workers,'' Serrano said. While the scientists also found potential susceptibility in cats, they said the felines do not co-exist with humans in the same conditions as other animals, possibly explaining why there are no known cases of people being infected by their pets.

In the study, the scientists used computer modelling to test how the coronavirus uses its spike proteins, which protrude from the surface of the virus, to infiltrate the cells of different animals. Citing earlier research, they said the main point of entry on a cell's surface is the ACE2 receptor, which binds with the spike protein through a lock-and-key mechanism. While there are many different variants of ACE2 within human populations and across different species, the scientists said the ACE2 receptor types in humans, ferrets, cats, dogs and civets have the highest binding affinities to the viral spike protein, while mice, rats, chicken and ducks have poor binding energy. However, the scientists said binding affinity alone is not enough to gauge a cell's susceptibility to infection. The researchers also tested how efficient the coronavirus is at commandeering the cell machinery in different species once it enters, also known as the codon adaptation index. According to the scientists, the more efficient this process, the better the coronavirus can create the proteins it needs to replicate.

They said humans, chickens, and ducks have the highest codon adaptation index, while the other species are worse adapted. Considering both binding affinity and this index, the researchers concluded that humans, followed by ferrets, cats, civets and dogs are the most susceptible animals to infection by coronavirus.

They also found that different human variants of ACE2 showed differences in stability and binding to the spike protein -- a sensitivity, which the scientists believe may underlie why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 symptoms. ''We have identified mutations on the S-protein that dramatically reduces the capacity of SARS-CoV-2 to enter into the cell, protecting the host from catching COVID-19,'' said study co-author Javier Delgado from CRG. ''We are now engineering mini-proteins from the human ACE2 protein to 'distract' the attention of the virus from entering cells and block an infection. Should new mutations of the viral spike protein arise, we could engineer new variants to block them,'' Delgado added.

The researchers believe understanding SARS-CoV-2 infectivity across different species can better inform public health measures, helping reduce human contact with other susceptible animals, and avoiding the potential prolongment of the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, virus worries weigh on European shares; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, setting up to end an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal as well as stalled U.S. stimulus measures. ...

China detains Chinese Bloomberg news staffer in Beijing, Bloomberg says

Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese staff member who works for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, Bloomberg reported on Friday.According to the report, Haze Fan was seen being escorte...

Resource mobilization key to Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery says AfDB President

Africas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continents ability to mobilize resources, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on Wednesday.Adesina was speaking during the Nobel Week Dialogue, a prelude to...

Sterling slides as no-deal Brexit fears build

Sterling skidded lower on Friday and implied volatility surged as markets increasingly priced the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union at the end of the month with no trading arrangements in place.Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020