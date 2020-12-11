Left Menu
EU ready to help countries meet climate targets, EU's Michel says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:14 IST
The head of the European Council said the EU was ready to help countries achieve climate targets agreed by EU leaders on Friday but declined to comment on assurances given to Poland and other nations worried about the costs of the green transition.

Asked what kind of assurances Poland received to agree to the EU target of cutting net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030, Charles Michel said: "The shared will is to take into account that different countries had different starting points ... to take up the issue with a spirit of equality and solidarity."

He told a news conference that EU recovery funds and the next long-term budget would help the transition, but did not comment on specific concessions.

