CM lays foundation stones for IT buildings,hands over deep sea fishing vessels to fishermen

The government has already sanctioned 25 out of the targeted 95 deep sea fishing boats and the CM handed over the vessels, constructed at Puducherry and Tuticorin yards for Rs 12 crore, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid foundation stones for construction of two I T buildings at Vilankurichi ELCOSEZ, Coimbatore and Navalpattu IT Park, Tiruchirappalli at a cost of 162.56 crore, through video conference from the secretariat here. The buildings will come up on a total built up area of 3.82 lakh square feet and provide direct employment to 30,000 people and to 60,000 indirectly.

The government will allot spaces to IT firms on rental basis, an official release said on Friday. The CM had announced in the assembly that these buildings would be constructed.

Palaniswami also handed over deep sea fishing vessels to 15 fishermen under the 'blue revolution scheme', funded by the centre and state for a boat costing Rs 80 lakh on 50:20 basis. While the banks provide 20 per cent of assistance, the fishermens own contribution amounts to 10 per cent.

The government has already sanctioned 25 out of the targeted 95 deep sea fishing boats and the CM handed over the vessels, constructed at Puducherry and Tuticorin yards for Rs 12 crore, the release said. He flagged off the fishing craft at these two cities through video conference from the secretariat here.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation has bagged the centres award for best performing marine organisation in the fisheries sector. The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh.

