Left Menu
Development News Edition

Night temperatures remain above normal in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:13 IST
Night temperatures remain above normal in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The weather was cloudy in several parts of Rajasthan where night temperature remained above normal, the MeT department said on Friday

Ganganagar recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the night temperatures in Pilani, Churu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara and Jodhpur was 10.4, 12.5, 13.5, 13.7 and 17.4 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Due to a western disturbance, there were traces of slight drizzle in few areas of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bikaner division. The weather conditions is likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather department said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico proposes extending travel curbs with U.S. another month

Mexico has proposed to the United States that restrictions on non-essential travel at their shared border be extended for another month as authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Friday.Th...

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Course 3 at the club famously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe pulled off a rem...

Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal BKU R chief Balbir Rajewal said, We will block Delhi-J...

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch teased

Oppo on Thursday unveiled the Reno 5 series comprising the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G in China. Both smartphones come with an OLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 65W fast-charging support.A day after the launch, Tasleem A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020