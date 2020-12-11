Night temperatures remain above normal in Rajasthan

The weather was cloudy in several parts of Rajasthan where night temperature remained above normal, the MeT department said on Friday

Ganganagar recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the night temperatures in Pilani, Churu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara and Jodhpur was 10.4, 12.5, 13.5, 13.7 and 17.4 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Due to a western disturbance, there were traces of slight drizzle in few areas of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bikaner division. The weather conditions is likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather department said.