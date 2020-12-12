Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters

Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. However, some people who were earlier associated with the rebels claimed on the basis of their pictures that one of them was from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and another one from Bastar in Chhattisgarh, he said.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:55 IST
MP: Two women Naxals killed in separate encounters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two women Naxals were killed in separate encounters with police in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. While one of the Naxals was killed around 11 pm on Friday, another one was eliminated around 7 am on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told reporters.

''The two slain Maoists are yet to be identified officially. However, some people who were earlier associated with the rebels claimed on the basis of their pictures that one of them was from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and another one from Bastar in Chhattisgarh,'' he said. The encounters took place under Kirnapur police station area, police said.

Tiwari said the police have received inputs that the Maoist leadership was pushing the rebels from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to Balaghat and Mandla in MP in order to further their plans in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the countrys National Day. Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychell...

Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trumps personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the Presidents legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas ...

Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area ...

Transport corporation employees' stir enters third day

The employees of the state owned transport corporations continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded across the state. Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020